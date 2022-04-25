The motorcycle involved in last Friday’s high-speed chase crashed and caught fire, injuring two.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A high-speed motorcycle chase through Clare and north on Old US-27 led to a crash that sent the rider, and a passenger in the vehicle he hit, to the hospital last Friday afternoon.

Clare Police Chief Dave Saad said the pursuit began when the blue and white sport bike (motorcycle) sped through town. A Clare officer pursued the rider, Saad said, but stopped chasing the motorcycle just south of the Dover Road intersection on Old US-27 (Clare Avenue). The officer stopped because of the speeds involved, over 100 miles per hour, Saad said. “The safety of the public outweighed the necessity of the pursuit,” he added.

The northbound motorcycle continued north, and was observed by Clare County Sheriff’s Office Deputies near Larch Road at a high rate of speed and in heavy traffic.

When the motorcycle attempted to pass a large consumers truck, it sideswiped a southbound Ford Escape that was being driven by Kara Reed of Weidman. The motorcycle continued north until it collided head-on with a red Jeep Patriot being driven by 54-year-old Larue Oril of Harrison.

A release from the CCSO said the motorcycle then caught fire and the driver/rider fled on foot from the scene.

Deputies were able to locate the motorcycle driver, a 22-year-old man from the Mt. Pleasant area.

The motorcycle driver was transported to MyMichigan Medical Center in Clare for injuries he sustained in the crash.

A passenger in the red Jeep, Susan Piper, 69 of Harrison was also injured and was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center – Clare for treatment of her injuries.

Chief Saad said that because of his injuries, the motorcycle rider’s name hadn’t been released and he had not been charged with anything as yet. He said “Charges are pending.”

Update: The motorcycle operator, Damion Jay Reini, 22, was arraigned Thursday morning on a charge of flee and elude police. Bond was set at $30,000/ 10 percent.

The incident is still under investigation.

Officers were assisted at the scene by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Harrison Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, Fox’s Wrecker Service, Joe’s Auto Solutions Wrecker Service and Rob’s Towing.