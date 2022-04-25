by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

There is of course plenty of work to be done, but the Marion boys’ track and field team had a big win at the first West Michigan ‘D’ League meet at Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday. The Eagles racked up 135 points to get the win, while Mason County Eastern was second with 120 and Mesick was third with 96.

Gavin Prielipp won the 200 meter dash in a time of 24.43, and he was third in the 100 meter dash Also in the sprint events, Cole Meyer was ninth in the 100 and Weston Cox ran his way to a sixth place finish in the 200.

In the 400, Braden Prielipp was second and Logan Romatz was eighth, Aidan Timko and Dru Van Epps were fifth and sixth in the 800 and in the 1600 meter run Timko, Eric Williams and Austin Morse were seventh, ninth and 10th.

Trey Davis finished fifth in the 3200, Mason Salisbury and Eric Williams were first and third in the 110 meter hurdles and they were second and third in the 300 hurdles.

The Eagles also had the winning 4×200 relay team, as G. Prielipp, Logan Romat, Van Epps and B. Prielipp ran a winning time of 1:42.41. In the 4×400, the team of Salisbury, Cole Meyer, G. Prielipp and B. Prielipp was second.

In the 4×100, Weston Cox, Romatz, Jordan Wood and James Williams finished third, the same position the 4×800 squad of Eric Williams, Timko, Austin Morse and Van Epps were able to run to.

Weston Cox won the discus with a throw of 99-01 and he was also third in the shot put. Meyer was sixth in the discus while J. Williams and Dylan Thomas finished seventh and 10th in the shot put.

In the high jump, B. Prielipp won with a leap of 5-10, while Salisbury and Timko were third and sixth. The pole vault had Meyer take third while in the long jump, Romatz, J. Williams and Van Epps were fourth, sixth and eighth.

On the girls’ side, Marion finished in fourth place.

The Lady Eagles had Stella Henderson place second in the 100 meter dash, Nolah Grundy was 10th in the 200, Selena Quintero was eighth in the 1600 meter run and 10th in the 800, while Louise Buisson was 11th in both the 800 and 1600.

J. Lynn Schoonmaker was also fourth in the 100 hurdles.

The girls’ top relay team came in the 4×100, with a second place finish. On that squad was Schoonmaker, McKayla Cruson, Grundy and Henderson. The 4×200 squad of Schoonmaker, Henderson, Grudny and Selena Quintero was third and having a fourth place run in the 4×400 was Grundy, Schoonmaker, Quintero and Buisson.

Harley Bear won the discus with a throw of 113-06 and she was second in the shot put. Karma Levine was fifth in the discus and Cruson was sixth in the shot put.

Levine won the pole vault at 7-00 and she was eighth in the high jump. Henderson added a win in the long jump at 15-01.50.

Marion hosts the next WMD jamboree on Wednesday.