Obituary: Mr. Malcolm B. Clark

Mr. Malcolm B. Clark, 59, of Wadley died Friday, September 16, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center/East Alabama, Wedowee. Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, County Road 813, Wedowee at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Elder Thomas Knight officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mr. Clark is survived by his son: Courtney Nunn, Rock Mills; daughters: Catrina (Warren) Bailey, Wedowee and Marecia (Corderra) Todd, Roanoke; his mother: Rosie Lee Clark, Wadley; one sister: Vickie Clark Cook, Montgomery; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

