Marshall High School Commencement ceremonies introduce 177 graduates and new principal

Students were asked to stand up that were going to serve their country in the Armed Forces during Marshall’s High School Commencement Ceremonies.

The Marshall graduation ceremonies were held outdoors and the weather although threatening to rain held for the class of 177.

One of the many graduate caps that share the sentiments of individuals in the graduating 2025 class of Marshall High School.

Marshall High School alumnae Dr. Jennifer Long and Lauren Suzic were commencement speakers and shared that life moves fast but to take time to build relationships that last.

Schoolboard President Amanda Lankerd and incoming Marshall High School Principal and current Principal Matthew Siebert presented the class of 2025 during the Marshall High School Comment Program, Thursday, May 20, 2025.

By Sylvia Benavidez

The huge 2025 sign hung on Marshal High School’s Athletic Field, Thursday, May 29, as students lined up for their last moments as high school seniors. The crowds filled with parents, neighbors, and friends cheering on the students was boisterous and joyous with handheld confetti cannons going off in the air.

David Turner, principal of Marshall High School gave his last graduation welcome speech and in greeting also gave a nod to those graduates moving on to serve in the Armed Forces. The speakers for the commencement address were Marshall School Almunae Dr. Jennifer Long and Laruen Suzic. They shared that real strength lies in listening and learning.

Later, after the commencement address, Matthew Siebert, the current assistant principal, was introduced as the new Marshall High School principal effective July 1, as Turner is stepping down. Siebert thanked all those who made the graduation event possible and asked for a round of applause for their efforts.

School Board President Amanda Lankerd and Seibert shared the responsibility of presenting the Class of 2025 with Lankerd saying that the graduates had the support from two communities Albion and Marshall always behind them as they move to their next endeavors.

The weather held even as some gray clouds threatened with rain, but nothing could hold back the joy and pride of attending parents. Graduate Lauen Beattie’s parent, Amy Cook, Marshall, shared, “It’s bittersweet. She is my youngest child. We’re very proud of her.” Of all the speeches given during the graduation she hoped her daughter would take away one main message. Cook shared, “To go out in the world and work hard and be kind and do good things.”