Senior Lindsey Fuller catches a fly ball hit to left field in game against Hooper Academy.

By Tanya Lovelace

The Lady Rebels defeated Edgewood Academy 10-3 but lost to the Hooper Colts 5-3 last week in a seeding tournament for state playoffs. The team will enter the AA AISA State tournament as the number two seed for the East.

In the first inning against Edgewood, McKayla Foster singled on a 0-2 count to score two runs and Natalie Lovelace doubled on a line drive to center field to score one run. Edgewood attempted to push ahead in the second inning scoring three runs but that would be all the points the Wildcats would score. Foster and Lanie Lackey went 3-for-3 at the plate. Bailey Allen went 3-for-4 and Lovelace went 2-for-3. Chloe Mitcham earned the win for the Lady Rebels. Mitcham struck out ten and allowed four hits and three runs in the 10-3 win.

The Lady Rebels were down by five runs to Hooper Academy when their attempt to come back fell short, losing 5-3. In the sixth inning, Makenzie Gilliland doubled to score two runs. Natalie Lovelace followed with a single to score one run. Lovelace led the team going 3-for-3 at the plate. Gilliland went 2-for-3 in the loss. Mitcham took the loss allowing six hits, five runs and struck out five.

The Lady Rebels will travel to Montgomery on Saturday, May 7th to face Patrician Academy in the first game of the playoffs.