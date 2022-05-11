Mr. Freddie Ledbetter 76 of Cusseta, Alabama died Tuesday May 3, 2022 at his residence.

Freddie was born in Tallapoosa County,Alabama July 6, 1945 to the late Henry Crawford Ledbetter and

the late Dossie Dorathea Golden Ledbetter, he retired from Uniroyal Tire Plant after 30 years of service,

he was member and deacon at True Faith Baptist Church in Cusseta.

Funeral services will be held Friday May 6, 2022 at 11 AM (CT) at the True Faith Baptist Church

with the Rev. Bille Watts officiating.

A private burial will follow at the Cusseta Cemetery.

The family will greet friends and family at the church on Friday from 10AM (CT) until 11AM (CT)

prior to the service.

He is survived by his wife Francine Ledbetter of Cusseta, Al., daughter Rebecca Lynn (Howard) Hornsby of Opelika, Al.,

6 step children Todd (Sheila) Fuller of Lanett, Al., Teresa (Keith) Brown of Pittsburg, PA., Kim (Wesley) Brooks of Cusseta, Al.,

Robin (Mike) Meadows of Lanett, Al., Phillip Kendrick of Opelika, Al., Robert (Amy) McCromick of Phenix City, Al.,

15 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.