Crowds gather every year to hear local talent sing

The car show is always a hit

By Jody Stewart

Saturday, April 9th, LaFayette will once again celebrate its biggest event of the year. The 17th Annual LaFayette Day for Valley Haven School will take place on the courthouse square in downtown LaFayette from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event has grown every year since its inception and this year will be no different. Patrons can expect a fun-filled day with games, an array of food vendors, arts and craft vendors, live musical entertainment and much more.

LaFayette Day has raised over $100,000 24 times for Valley Haven in the past years. Lynn Oliver LaFayette Day organizer, “Everything is coming together for this Saturday. Once again it shows that anything is possible when the people of this area get behind this very popular fundraising event.”

The Hike-Bike-Run tradition, which began 46 years ago was extended into LaFayette twenty-six years ago. The LaFayette part of Hike/Bike/Run became fondly known as LaFayette Day for Valley Haven and Hike/Bike/Run.

“On Saturday, April 9th, hundreds of people will be in LaFayette to participate in LaFayette Day for Valley Haven. This annual event gives everyone an opportunity to take part in a really fun event,” says Craig Brown, Executive Director of Valley Haven School.

“Hike/Bike/Run started as a small fundraiser to supplement the local match for Valley Haven,” Brown said. “It has now grown to be the single biggest source of local support for Valley Haven. With LaFayette Day, many more people have been able to help Valley Haven School, our area school for children and adults with special needs. The reason for the continued growth of Hike/Bike/Run is that people want to be a part of helping Valley Haven.”

For more information on LaFayette Day or to sign up for the car show, call Brown at 334-756-2868 at Valley Haven School or Lynn Oliver at (334) 219-1890.

LaFayette Day for Hike/Bike/Run will include Arts and Crafts, kids rides and games, Antique & Classic & Show Cars, a Motorcycle Ride, fun, food, Bar-B-Que, a full day of musical entertainment, and much more. The hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. CDT. All the events take place around LaFayette’s Court Square.

The entertainment schedule is God’s Mercy 10 – 11; DaKote Talmage 11:15 – 11:45; Hassan Green 11:45 – 12:15; Travis Brewer 12:15 – 12:30; Mathew Allen 12:30 – 1:00; Travis Brewer 1:00 – 1:15; Greg & Mike Lauderdale 1:15 – 1:45; Holloway & Drake 2:00 – 3:00.

“When your support Valley Haven, you know you are doing something good-something that really helps our special citizens. When Hike/Bike/Run is a success, everyone feels good about the success of LaFayette Day and Hike/Bike/Run,” stated Lynn Oliver, LaFayette Day Chairperson. “It has often been said that this area’s greatest asset is its people. Our residents demonstrate time and again how caring this area’s residents are.”

Everyone is encouraged to join the LaFayette Day for Valley Haven on Saturday, April 9th and Hike/Bike/Run at Valley Haven on May 7th. It is great fun for the participants and a way for everyone to help to provide this valuable service.