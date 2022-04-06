Get ready April 8th and 9th for some Bulls, Mud and Blood this weekend at the Chambers County 26th annual Sherriff Rodeo.

Spectators can expect to enjoy Bull Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing, Cowgirl’s Breakaway Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Bareback Bronc Riding.

Sheriff Sid Lockhart says, “I want to thank everyone for the 26 years of support! This is a great family event, and we hope everyone comes out to enjoy! We will have plenty of food, fun and entertainment. We are even going to have several local talents in the Rodeo.”

Undersheriff Richard Carter added, “We had to still unfortunately cancel the special needs part of the rodeo this year. It really saddens us all making this decision. We hope next year to have the special needs day back up and running because we feel it is such an important part of the rodeo.”

Admission for the rodeo is $15 for Adults, Age 4-12 $10, 3 & under FREE.

