Memorial Day to be observed around the county

By Gari Voss

Monday, May 25th marks Memorial Day 2026, a day to remember all those who have given their lives to preserve the freedom of the United States. Across Allegan County, veterans, community leaders, and volunteers have planned celebrations to honor those from their communities who gave the ultimate to their country – their lives.

City of Allegan

Monday, May 25, 2026: Oakwood Cemetery Ceremony

11:00am – The Allegan American Legion Post 89 will host a solemn service at the Oakwood Cemetery, 311 Western Ave. Army SP5 Peter Antkoviak II will be Master of Ceremony as the Allegan American Legion, Boy and Girl Scouts, Allegan High School Band, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) General Benjamin Pritchard Camp No. 20, and representatives from military groups honor and remember those who fell in service to the United States.

Luncheon Following the Service – After the Memorial Day celebration at the Oakwood Cemetery on Monday May 25th, the Immanuel Lutheran Church will offer a light luncheon in their Fellowship Hall at 631 Grand Street, near the Allegan Airport. Everyone is welcome for sandwiches and refreshments. Call the church office at (269) 673-3335 for questions or details.

City of Fennville

Monday, May 25, 2026, 10am: Fennville Memorial Day Parade & Program

The Fennville VFW Post 7911 under the leadership of Quartermaster John Bronson and Commander Randall Bishop will sponsor the Fennville Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Service at the Fennville Cemetery. The community is invited to join in celebrating, remembering and honoring those who served and died for our country. The VFW encourages community member support and participation and invites all area veterans and others to join in the parade. The public may watch the parade then follow to the Fennville Cemetery for our Memorial Day Service. If questions, contact jodymartin1@comcast.net.

9:30-9:45am: The parade will line up on North Maple Street, at the park entrance.

10:00am: The Boy Scout Troup 45 will lead the flag raising ceremony at Paradise Park followed by the Fennville High School Band, under the direction of Mr. Andres Garcia, playing the Stars Spangled Banner.

The parade route goes south to 1st Street; East on 1st Street to Park Street; South on Park Street to Main Street (M-89); then West to the Cemetery. The VFW encourages all veterans, community members and scout troops to participate in the parade along with decorated bicycles, golf carts, vintage automobiles, horses, floats and horses.

The community is invited to join in celebrating and honoring those who served our country. Watch along the parade route and follow the parade to the cemetery for the service. If questions, contact jodymartin1@comcast.net

Following the parade the community is invited to an ice cream social at the Fennville United Methodist Church. Donations are accepted to support the Community Christmas Outreach Program held each December.

Dorr

The Dorr American Legion Post 127, 4310 18th St., Dorr, will honor veterans at local cemeteries. Please, attend at the closest cemetery. For information call (616) 681-2259 or Barbara Lavigne, barblavigne2009@yahoo.com.

8 a.m. – Flag raising at the Post 127

8:30 a.m. – St. Stanislas Cemetery

9:15 a.m. – Ricther Cemetery

10 a.m. – Dorr Cemetery

10:45 a.m. – Jones Cemetery

11:30 a.m. – Sproat Cemetery

12 noon – Dorr Park Veterans Memorial

The Post will be open beginning at Noon with events beginning at 1pm. Be sure to visit the traveling Michigan Military Memorial Wall inside the hall. All proceeds will support local Veterans.

1:00pm – Food until gone – Grilled Chicken Dinners & Pulled Pork Sandwiches,

Kids’ Games/Prizes outside 1 – 3pm,

Horseshoe Tournament,

Raffle until 5pm.

City of Otsego

Monday, May 25, 2026, 9am: Service & Parade

Honor and Remember ceremony in Otsego will be coordinated by Otsego VFW Post 3030 and the American Legion Post 84 of Otsego.

9:00am: Service at the Mountain Home Cemetery, 680 N. Farmer St.

9:10am: Parade entries will line up at the DPW driveway and USG parking lots

9:20am: The Parade will march south on Farmer Street with a stop for a rifle salute at the River then end at Memorial Park, 751 S. Farmer St. All are welcome to join in the parade.

After Parade: Memorial Service at Memorial Park.

After Service: Free Lunch at Otsego VFW, 124 N. Farmer St.

For additional information, call 296 694-4615.

City of Plainwell

Monday, May 25, 2026, 11am: Memorial Day Parade & Remembrance

The Plainwell VFW Post 9377, American Legion Post 84, the Friends of the Greater Plainwell Veterans Memorial, Inc., and the City of Plainwell invite and encourage all from children through adults to participate in celebrating the fallen armed services members by being in the parade, watching the parade, and coming to the cemetery for this very special tribute.

Before 10:45am – Parade participants Lineup – the Plainwell High School Band, horses, bikes, and vehicles – should be lined up by Ace Hardware in Plainwell. Participants should contact Cheryl C. Parente-Roggow at 269 685-3413 and leave a message.

11am – Parade Steps Off: The Parade will head to the Hillside Cemetery via M-89, N. Andeson St. and E. Bridge St. A stop will be made on the bridge to remember those lost at sea.

11:45am (approx.) – A Ceremony to Remember the Fallen: Hillside Cemetery, 390 8th St., Plainwell.

Contact Cheryl at (269) 685-3413 for more information and to register for the parade.

City of Saugatuck-Douglas Memorial Day Weekend

The Saugatuck-Douglas Memorial Day Parade and ceremony will honor local veterans. 14 volunteers are needed to help block intersections. Volunteers must email eventssaugatuckdouglas@gmail.com.

Monday, May 25, 2026:

8:30am – Parade participants arrive at the American Legion Post 137, 248 Mason St, Saugatuck.

9:00am: The Parade, sponsored by the American Legion Post #137, starts at Culver St. then down Butler St. to Mary St. and ends at Memorial Park with a brief ceremony.

Those wishing to participate (only those decorated for Memorial Day) are asked to send a text to 616 218-7278.

City of Douglas

Monday, May 25, 2026, 10am: Veteran’s Memorial, Berry Field

Following the Saugatuck Parade and Memorial, the American Legion Post #137 travels from Saugatuck for the Douglas portion of the celebration. The Parade will go to Douglas’ Beery Field where the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country will be honored. All are invited to participate.

10:00ish – Meet at the Lake Vista SuperValu: The parade will step off and travel down Center Street to Berry Field

10:30ish – Ceremony

Saugatuck/Douglas additional graveside services

11ish Riverside Cemetery, 3461 Clearbrook Dr., Saugatuck.

11:30am Douglas Cemetery, 130th Ave., Douglas

Noonish Plummerville Cemetery, Lakeshore Drive south of 121st Ave.

Village of Hopkins

Monday, May 25, 2026, 10am: Memorial Day Service, Maplewood Cemetery

All are invited to honor our fallen soldiers. The Keynote speaker will be Major David Sebright, US Army Retired. The memorial activities feature the Wayland VFW, Sons of the Union Civil War Veterans, Hopkins Boy Scouts Troop 96, Hopkins High School Band, and Hopkins FFA Chapter. The celebration will happen rain or shine, so bring a lawn chair and bottled water.

10:00am – Solemn Ceremony: The Hopkins VFW and the Village of Hopkins host a solemn memorial ceremony in Maplewood Cemetery, 130th Ave & 17th St.

12:45 PM – Veterans’ Memorial Bell Ringing Ceremony: A special bell-ringing ceremony will take place at the newly improved Veterans’ Memorial in the “old park” downtown.

Martin

Monday, May 26, 2025, 9am: Memorial Parade & Service

9:30am: Parade participants line up at Martin High School, 1556 Chalmers St.

10am: The Parade steps off. The Parade comes out of the HS on Allegan St. and turns north on 10th St. and ends at the Veteran’s Memorial in Geib Memorial Park, which is north on 10th St. out of town. All are asked to participate in this remembrance of fallen soldiers sponsored by the Village of Martin along with area veterans.

Pullman

Monday, May 25, 2026, Noon: Flag Raising & Blessing

Noon-1:30pm: Free Lunch

1:30pm: All decorated entries will line up by the VFW at the Marathon station on 109th Ave.

2pm: The annual Memorial Day Parade that will travel down 109th Avenue to Intercare then the community will travel to the Lee Township Cemetery

3:00pm: The VFW will lead the Memorial Service at Lee Township Cemetery

For additional information, contact Jamie Austin, 269 993-8648.

Wayland

Monday, May 25, 2026

Before Registering online for the Parade, please review the City Police Parade Rules list and in comments, note the type of entry – a float, walkers, vehicle, etc.

For information contact Denise at denise@waylandchamber.org

Cemetery Visitations –

7:15am: Cemetery Honors – Veterans are needed. Vets should arrive at Wayland VFW by 7:15am.

7:30am: Veteran honor guard will begin their visitations of the cemeteries.

8am: Hooker Cemetery. 8:20am: Hill Cemetery. 8:50am: Native American Cemetery. 9:15am: Germond Cemetery. 9:45am: St. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. 10:15am: Elmwood Cemetery

Parade –

Participants: Do not take Main Street to line up. Please, take Mill St. or Park St. to line up on Dahlia St. to face in the correct direction. Please, do not block driveways.

Before 10:15am – Floats and advertising vehicles line up on Dahlia St. facing Main St.

Before 10:40am – walkers, decorated bikes & horses line up in the field across from the State Police Post.

11am – Memorial Day Parade – To honor the fallen: No horn, No sirens, No political flags: The Parade begins at Wayland State Police Post, 544 N. Main St. and ends at the Wayland VFW, 735 S. Main St. The parade will stop downtown to play Taps at the VFW Flagpole.

12pm: VFW Post Memorial Day Ceremony at the VFW – there will be a 21-gun salute at the VFW flagpole.

12pm: TBD Luncheon at VFW – the public is invited (cash & check only)