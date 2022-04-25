Middle Branch at Elm Grove Park

We’ve got some green grass here and there and the maples are definitely showing signs of wanting to pop. The daffodils range from budded to barely blades, migratory birds are returning in droves and as usual we all want more. We want blue skies, warm temps, green leaves, apple blossoms, morels and trout. It’s been a long and curious winter.

I say curious because it seems that we have had an in between winter; being spared the heavier snows to the north and from the south and not suffering too much under ice. For the most part winter simply went by. The weather could have been far worse in these parts. It just wasn’t our turn. It appears that it is not our turn to have a break as far as spring is concerned. It’s been quite a while since we saw an early and pleasant spring. Several spring like days followed by several more with snow and sleet has been the pattern and it is not the roller coaster ride we want to take. Mom Nature and Old Man Winter are having a spat. This too is old news.

So, in defiance of both of these weather deities, I found a warm corner out of the wind and in the sunshine. I pulled weeds and grass and felt so much better for having gotten dirt under my nails and all over my hands. I also discovered several hyacinth sprouts, some good rocks and pulled several bushels of creeping thyme. It was a win-win. I quit when my bare hands were too cold, but thankful for the experience nonetheless. This evening the temps have dropped to chilly and thunderstorms are on the horizon. And the wind still blows.

As I finish things up this evening, a chilly wind is blowing. Mom and the Old Man are spitting rain. All good thoughts of the sunny day we started with are gone. And then we received the glad tidings of new life in our family. Our niece and her husband welcomed their third child today. So, tonight our clan welcomes this precious new life on what we now consider an exceptional spring day in Michigan. Hope does spring eternal. May you live long and prosper little Miss Indy Davy. We cannot wait to meet you.

Speaking of family, it is time again for me to thank the Gardener for another amazing, contented, and as usual, never boring year. He knows when.

* *

It’s time to rally around folks. Push is coming to shove quite quickly for the Marion (aka M. Alice Chapin) Public Library. The Library Board is facing some tough decisions about what we all like to think of as ‘Our Library’ and its future.

They will meet at 5pm on May 3, 2022, to discuss options regarding service and even the possibility of an eventual closing. Horrors! The Board will meet with the Friends of the Library at 6pm in the Community room of the library to explain just what is happening and to present possible solutions. To find out the latest, please consider attending. You will get the real story from those in the know.

The Friends of the Library is a long-established and official group in our town. It requires no membership, just your interest and love of the library, what it represents and your willingness to do what you can to help. If we work together we can assure the library’s future and make it truly OUR library, in perpetuity. Please plan to attend and get all of the fresh information. I do. Hope to see you there.

In the meantime, continue to think spring. This is a peaceful 1940’s photo of the Middle Branch at the Park.