May I Walk with You? Rosary and the bible

It has been said that Catholics learn wrote prayers while non-Catholics learn the Bible. Let’s take a look at that and see if we don’t do both. The Rosary is a wonderful meditative prayer that is based on the Bible. It begins with the Sign of the Cross, reaffirming the Trinity, purely Biblical. Then we pray the Apostles Creed, which is a summary of Christian belief, based purely on the Bible. That is followed by the Lord’s Prayer which is a direct quote of Jesus. We also pray the Hail Mary which is a quote from Mary’s cousin Elizabeth when Mary visits her. Most of the first few minutes of the Rosary are directly from the Bible!

Then, as if that wasn’t enough, we recall and meditate on four sets of five stories that come directly from Biblical stories of Jesus. On some days we focus on the Joyful Mysteries which are the Annunciation, Visitation, Nativity, Presentation of Jesus in the Temple, and Finding Jesus in the Temple. The next day we focus on the Luminous Mysteries which are the Baptism of Jesus, the Wedding at Cana, the Proclamation of Kingdom, the Transfiguration, and the Institution of the Eucharist. The day after that we pray the Sorrowful Mysteries which are the Agony in the Garden, The Scourging at the Pillar, the Crowning of Thorns, Carrying the Cross and Crucifixion. The final set is the Glorious Mysteries which are the Resurrection, Ascension, the Decent of the Holy Spirit, the Assumption of Mary and The Coronation of Mary. Most of the Rosary comes directly from the Bible. It takes about twenty minutes to pray each day.

If you really want to know Jesus, I suggest that you begin praying the Rosary every day, or whenever you can. You don’t have to be Catholic. You will have a more intimate knowledge of Jesus. The Bible says that eternal life is “that they may know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ…”(John 17:3 NIV) Read the Bible and pray the Rosary. You can do it anywhere and anytime. I have a Rosary with me in the deer blind and in the fishing boat, at home and on my nightstand. I also pray it in church. Many people carry a rosary in their pocket and in their car. What better ways are there to know Jesus than by reading the Gospels and praying the Rosary?

“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you, be gracious to you and give you his peace.”

Like this: Like Loading...