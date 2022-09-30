Obituary: Ray Elvis Rawson

Ray Elvis Rawson, age 79, of Farwell passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Medilodge of Clare.

A Memorial Service for Ray will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 1 p.m. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Future Farmers of America. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel.

Ray was born on August 21, 1943, in Mt. Pleasant, son of Donald and Bernice (Denton) Rawson. Ray married the love of his life, Helen Jean Mielke, on June 12, 1965. Ray’s family and his farm were his life. He enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe while helping teach farming education. He enjoyed working and fabricating machinery.

Ray is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen; sons, Steve (Marie) Rawson and Dave (Amy) Rawson; grandchildren, Ashley and Allison Rawson, Emily (Aaron) Harsh, and Brooke and Jack Rawson; sisters-in-law, Cynthia Johnson and Theo Ann Coker; and brother-in-law, Jim Seiter; and niece, Shelly Rawson.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Gene Vincent; in-laws, Walter and Neva Mielke; brother, Joe Rawson; sister-in-law, LaVale Seiter; and brother-in-law, Dave Coker.

You may view Ray’s obituary online or send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com.