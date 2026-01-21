Plainwell seeks public feedback on proposed Papermill site development

Here is a rendering of what an auto parts store could look like at the former Plainwell Papermill property. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The City of Plainwell is asking residents to share their thoughts on a proposed commercial development at the former Plainwell Papermill property.

Public feedback will be collected during the Plainwell City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. At that meeting, the council is expected to consider whether to sell approximately one acre of City-owned property to Plainwell Auto for commercial development.

According to information released by the City, Plainwell Auto is interested in purchasing the parcel to construct a new building and relocate its existing business to that site. The land in question is part of the former papermill property that has since been cleaned to commercial standards, making it eligible for redevelopment.

City officials emphasized that no decision has been made regarding the sale. Instead, the council is seeking community input before determining whether to authorize the transaction.

During Monday’s meeting, the City Council plans to:

Consider the potential sale of approximately one acre of papermill property to Plainwell Auto;

Review Plainwell Auto’s preliminary building plans; and

Conduct other regular City business.

Renderings and site layouts of the proposed project have been provided by the City to help residents understand the scope of the request, including the footprint of the building and its placement on the parcel.

City officials say they are specifically hoping to hear:

Renderings and site layouts of the proposed project have been provided by the City to help residents understand the scope of the request, including the footprint of the building and its placement on the parcel. City officials say they are specifically hoping to hear: What residents think about the proposal;

Any concerns about the project; and

Any support for selling the property for this purpose.

Residents are encouraged to attend Monday night’s meeting to share feedback directly with council members.

The former papermill complex has been the focus of long-term cleanup and redevelopment planning since the mill ceased operations in 2000.

The City acquired the property in 2006 and has since converted portions of the site for public use—including municipal offices—while continuing environmental remediation and infrastructure improvements throughout the remaining areas.

The goal has been to position sections of the site for future private development as they become commercially viable.