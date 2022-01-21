Leslie “Les” Wallace Cook age 86 passed away suddenly at MyMichigan Medical Center-Clare on Friday, January 14, 2022. Leslie was born February 27, 1935 in Greenwood Township, Clare County, Michigan, the eldest son of John Wilmot Cook and Verena Marie (Stuermer) Cook. Les graduated from Harrison Community School in 1953. He honorably served his country in the United States Army National Guard during the Korean Conflict.

Mr. Cook was united in marriage to Ms. Norma Grace Diem on September 7, 1957 in Gladwin, Michigan. Les was a life resident of Harrison where he worked, and raised his family. He was past owner of Hilltop Marathon of Harrison, LCI and was co-owner of Cook and Son for many years. On the rare occasion when Les wasn’t working, he enjoyed snowmobiling, motorcycling, reading, tinkering in his shop and working on tractors. He was passionate about farming and refurbishing wrecked automobiles.

Surviving Mr. Cook is his wife of sixty-four years, Mrs. Norma Grace Cook of Harrison, his four children; Norma Wright and husband Mark of Harrison, Nancy Nevill of Clare, Michigan, John Cook and wife Cindy of Harrison and Joyce Cook of Midland, Michigan, his eight grandchildren; Adrian Nevill, Jenna Nevill, Kalyn Nevill, Natalie Letchworth and husband Josh, Wesley Wright and wife Megan, Olivia Wright, Mary Wright and Christopher Cook, six great-grandchildren; Mitchell Randle, Eli Letchworth, Grace Wright, Lincoln Letchworth, Everly Wright and Iver Letchworth, six siblings; Kenneth Cook and wife Jean of Harrison, Laurene Stamman and husband Roy of Gladwin, M. Carol Engel and husband Norman of Gladwin, Donna Allen of Clare, Ruth Cook of Pinconning, Michigan and Beverly Cook of Houghton Lake, Michigan, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Les was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, John Herman Cook, a son in-law, Dick Nevill and one brother in -law, Dennis Allen.

Celebration of Life services honoring Mr. Cook will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. from Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison with Mr. Jeff Stamper officiating. A memorial gathering will take place Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, January 21, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Frost Township, Harrison. Memorial gifts in memory of Les may be considered to the American Heart Association. Family and friends are encouraged share memories and stories with Cook family at: www.stockingfuneralhome.com. Arrangements and care of Mr. Cook and his family are entrusted with Stocking Funeral Home, Harrison (989)539-7810.

