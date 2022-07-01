Downtown Clare was a busy place last weekend during the annual Summerfest celebration. Encouraging a “leap” by reluctant “contestants” in the Frog Jumping Contest during Summerfest.

For many years, Witbecks has sponsored hot dogs and all the “fixins” at their free Family Picnic, a big part of the annual Summerfest celebration. The Summerfest Kick Off golf outing at Eagle Glen featured a live eagle complete with photo opportunities. Shown here with the “big bird” is Greg Rynearson.

Clare Chamber Director Dave Coker posted, “We are wrapping up all the detail on an amazing Summerfest! We were able to give away several hundred free ice cream cones, Our Community After Hours at the Doherty House had perfect weather and a great crowd, The Gateway Community Band performance was top notch as always, The Bald Eagle was a huge hit, Luca The Movie in the Park was fun for everyone, and the Clare Kiwanis Frog Jumping was more fun then we could have imagined! Best of all we were able to raise some money for Student Veterans of America at Mid Michigan College. What a great week!”