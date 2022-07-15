Angela “Angel” Martin – Age 66 of Lake, passed away at her home while under hospice care on Saturday, July 9, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Angel was born to parents Eugene and Gertrude Gorzelewski Sledz in Detroit, Michigan on March 1, 1956. The delivering doctor said when she was born, that a name as beautiful as Angela Sledz required no middle name, and therefore she was not given one. Angel graduated from Franklin High School in 1974. She was later blessed with 3 precious daughters. She married the love of her life, Jeffrey Alan Martin on her birthday, in 1995, and gained a son. Angel was well known in the Clare area where she and Jeff lived and raised their children. Angel co-owned and worked at the Town and Country restaurant, and then started her own housekeeping business. She also formerly managed many rental properties in the area. Angel and Jeff moved to Lake 5 years ago, just prior to Angel’s retirement. She was a very Christian woman, kind, open minded, understanding and non-judgmental. She was accepting of everyone, with a “come as you are” attitude. She loved the outdoors and everything nature. She enjoyed photography, especially taking pictures of sunsets, bike riding, collecting rocks, fishing and boating, and she always had a puzzle going in the pole barn. She also loved holidays because it meant spending more time with family and friends. She would insist on doing the cooking, decorating and planning, and was a perfectionist in her own way.

Angel is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Alan Martin, her daughters Ashley Krouse (Kevin) of Austin, TX, Deanna Goossens (Andrew Wahlfield) of Los Angeles, CA, Andrea Goossens (Jay Defoy) of Lansing, MI, and Tyler Martin (Myranda Ladley) of Rosebush, MI, two sisters, Ann McGettrick (Gary) of Ft. Myers, FL, and Janice Sledz Gala (Rich) of Ypsilanti, MI, as well as many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Gertrude, and a brother, Alan Sledz.

A Celebration of Life Service is being held at Campbell Funeral Home in Farwell, MI on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Visitation will take place from 11 AM until 1 PM, and the service will be held at 1 PM. Pastor Scott Grigonis will officiate. Memorial considerations are being accepted for the American Cancer Society in Angel’s honor. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Please share your memories and condolences with Angel’s family online at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.