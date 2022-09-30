Obituary: Anna Grace Prielipp

Anna Grace Prielipp, of Marion, went home to her Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Pleasant Ridge AFC Home in Marion. She was 88.

Anna was born on July 31, 1934 in Marion, Michigan to Wilber Joe and Mary Elizabeth (Mitchell) Turner. She entered into marriage with Bernard Prielipp on February 8, 1971 in Marion, Michigan. She dedicated her life to her family and her church. Anna volunteered her time to the Women’s Department at the Community of Christ Church in Marion. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and hosting a women’s worship group at her home. Anna had a big heart and opened her home to anyone and everyone. Her biggest blessing was raising her children alongside her husband. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and camping. She loved her furry companion, Sam. Anna cherished the time spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Anna is survived by her loving husband, Bernard Prielipp; children, Jody (Tom) Clark, Kelly (Crystal Bur) Richter, Byron (Lisa) Prielipp, Kristine (Mike) Larmaan and Kelly Jane (Sonia) Prielipp; grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan (Falissa), Samantha (David), Caleb, Brent, Kelsey, Megan, Cassandra, Larissa and Katie; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Sue (David) Duddles; brother-in-law, Albert Williams; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Tim Richter and Bryan Gene Prielipp; grandson, Trevor; and sister Katherine Williams.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church in Marion with a time of food and fellowship to follow. Officiating will be Rev. Sandy Merrifield, Jim Baird, and Brent Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna Grace’s memory to the Community of Christ Church-Women’s Department.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.

The family may be served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.