Scott Alan Murton, 66, of Decatur, Michigan, passed away Sunday June 26, 2022 at his home.

He was born September 22, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Curtis Murton and M. Jane (Bicknell) Murton.

Scott enjoyed spending his younger years traveling throughout the country, especially to the western states with his family and friends. With his love for the outdoors and visits to Yellowstone National Park, he decided to take a job working for the park which he held for many years. He later moved back to the Midwest. He spent many years living on St. Martin’s Point in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula on the shores of Lake Huron. Scott began working on Mackinac Island as a cook, where he met his future wife, Nancy (Clarke). Although the couple later divorced, they remained close friends and raised their daughter, Ruby. Though Scott loved almost all things outdoors, his passion for fishing was unparalleled. Scott was also a huge sports fan, most notably an avid fan of the University of Michigan, especially Football and Hockey. He was a great cook and always made plenty of food to share. He always enjoyed taking a drive down the country roads or just about anyplace to explore and pass the time. His greatest pride was his daughter Ruby. He was amazed by her since the day she was born. He couldn’t have been more elated that she became a student at The University of Michigan. They always left their conversations with, “Go Blue!” Scott will be remembered for his wicked dry sense of humor that always made people laugh.

Scott is survived by his daughter, Ruby Murton, brother, Mark (Lori) Murton; two sisters, Gail (Doug Connell) Murton and Lynn Murton; two nieces, Marley (Cory) Monson and Hannah (Mason Davies) Sartor.

Scott was preceded in death by his brother, John “Murt” Murton.

Per Scott’s wishes, his body has been donated for medical research. There will be no public services at this time.

