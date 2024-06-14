Obituary: Marlene Rochelle Moore Gilger

Marlene Rochelle Moore Gilger, aged 53, passed away peacefully on June 6th, 2024, at home. She was born on March 26th, 1971, in Three Rivers, Michigan, to Jack and Virgina Moore. She was a beloved resident of Murray, KY and leaves lasting touches in both her community and many more around the country. She married Bob Gilger on Nov 11th, 1995, and spent 28 years loving and growing a family with him, their children, and their found family.

Marlene was a diamond, one of earthâ€™s strongest materials. Lifeâ€™s struggles and successes shaped her into a highly coveted shining gem. Marlene was an army unto herself and she did battle every day for her family and friends so they could get everything she knew they deserved. The strength of Marleneâ€™s love protected, encouraged, defended, and inspired. Let her remind you to grab all the joys of life and share it with others whenever you can.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; their daughters Lace and Taraa (Louis Jr. IV); their sons Travis (Dâ€™nae) and Robert; their grandkids Ty, Mariah, Brooklyn, and

Louis Jr. V; and the many kids, sisters, brothers, and grandkids that she claimed as hers throughout her life.

Family, friends, and others are invited to the celebration of her life at her home 203 Medye Ln. Murray, KY 42071, from 11 am on June 22nd, 2024, to reminisce and honor the life of Marlene with one more house party! You can contact the family at 270-226-5293 for further details.

Blalock-Coleman Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Gilger Please share your messages of condolence by signing her virtual guestbook at www.blalockcolemanfuneralhome.com.

