Bradley Allen Johnson, of Traverse City, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home. He was 29.

Brad was born on August 29, 1992 to Daniel and Ann (Towe) Johnson in Alpena, Michigan. He was engaged to be married to Julia Borucki. In his spare time he could often be found outside, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed playing a game of cards with his friends and family. Brad cherished the time spent with his family and will be remembered as a loving son and brother and a hard worker.

Bradley is survived by his father, Daniel Johnson; mother, Ann (Kent) Austin; siblings, Blake Johnson, Bryce Johnson and Brooke Johnson; step-siblings, Katie Austin, Ashley Austin and Holly Segar; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, WIlliam Johnson; grandma, Joyce Towe; and grandma Charlotte Towe.

A special thank-you is extended to his fiancée’s parents, Brent and Patti Borucki, and sister, Lauren Borucki, for their love and care for Brad.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the families go fund me page at https://gofund.me/3e1b6aae

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.