Carol Anne Smith 69 of Marion Michigan passed away peacefully on February 18, 2022 in Lake Okeechobee Florida. Born July 27, 1952 in Owosso Michigan. Carol attended nursing school in Saginaw Michigan. Carol was a master gardener and enjoyed her flowers and sharing her passion. Carol loved the outdoors and all animals. Surviving family members include Tom Stockwell and wife Ruth Ann nieces Erin and Chrissy and her fiance Kevin McDevitt. She was predeceased by her daughter Alicia Bracey 2001,father Richard Stockwell in 1994 and mother Margaret Stockwell 2000. Carol was best known for her smile and her kindness to everyone. A spring Celebration of Life is planned with details to be announced.

