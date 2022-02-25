Elsie Irene Schuler – Age 91 of Farwell, MI passed away at her home on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Elsie was born in Ravenna, OH to parents Louis Franklin and Ada Lucille (Thorpe) Marris on June 28, 1930, one of five children. After graduating high school, she married the love of her life, John Leo Schuler at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Ravenna, OH on May 12, 1951. Together, John and Elsie raised five children. They moved to Farwell from Kent in August of 1972. They loved dancing in the living room together. Elsie was fond of flowers, birds, and especially her kids.

She is survived by her sons, Louis Schuler and David Schuler, daughters Jackie Smedley, Patti Smith and Merry Lee Schuler, 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren as well as three more on the way, and one niece, Karen Boyles of Cortland, OH.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John Schuler, her parents, Louis and Ada Marris, as well as her two brothers and sisters.

According to families wishes, a cremation has taken place. There are no services scheduled at this time. Please share your memories and condolences with Elsie’s family online at www.CampbellStocking.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Stocking Funeral Home, Farwell, MI.

