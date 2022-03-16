Carol Carmichael Wheeler, 79, passed away March 1, 2022 at LaFayette Extended Care. She was born to Dr. Nicholas Aaron Wheeler, Jr. and

Caroline Carmichael Wheeler.

Carol attended Auburn University majoring in Elementary Education. She spent years teaching younger children and enjoying every day to the fullest.

Before her health declined, she enjoyed cooking, spending time at Lake Martin, and watching Auburn football.

She was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her brother Nicholas Aaron Wheeler, III (Carolyn) of LaFayette, Alabama, sister

Jane Wheeler Scott of Auburn, Alabama, nephew Nicholas Aaron Wheeler, IV (Jennifer), nephew Stuart Scott (Nancy), three great nieces, and one great nephew.

A graveside service will be Friday, March 4, at 3:00, Dr. John Crowder will officiate.

Those wishing to make a donation, may give to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tn. 38105. Jeff Jones Funeral Home handled the arrangements.