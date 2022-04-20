Charles T. Hazard, 86, of Grand Junction, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. Born July 26,1936 in Grand Rapids Michigan,

Chuck is survived by Deborah (Charles) Cottone, Michael (Kim) Hazard, Steven Hazard, Donna (Mike) Hazard-Pobuda, grandchildren, Natalie (Tim), Alyssa, Ashley, Mikala, Steffany, Destiny, Michael, Nellie, great-grandchildren, Landon, Ella, Taven , Zoe, Cylas. Also survived by siblings; Jim Davis and Charlene Davis.

Preceded in death by his mother Hollie Adams.

Chuck was a self-sufficient, self-made man, who overcame many hardships and obstacles in his personal life. Chuck had a personal relationship with the Lord, he constructed a life sized cross in his back yard and witnessed to many people about Christ. Chuck proudly owned and operated the Lawrence Hardware for almost 2 decades. He was a goofy jokester, fun loving. Christmas at the Hazard house was phenomenal, Chuck went all out to make sure Christmas was extra special. Chuck also had three small dogs who he loved dearly that kept him company on his homestead.

Visitation for Chuck will be on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Filbrandt Chapel, 1076 S. Bailey St. South Haven. Visitation will continue Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Filbrandt Chapel from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Pastor Doug Dunn, will officiate. Chuck will be laid to rest at Grand Junction Cemetery. In leu of flowers donations may be made to Al Van Humane Society. Arrangements are entrusted to Filbrandt Chapel-Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. 269-637-0333

