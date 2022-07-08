Daniel Dysinger Sr. 88 of rural Clare passed away July 5, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center, Midland. Dan was born on October 9, 1933, to Leon S. and Helen I. (Williams) Dysinger in rural Clare. Dan is survived by brothers Duane, Donald (Linda) Dysinger, sisters Nancy (Jim) Lloyd and Carol (Ron) Larrance all of Clare. He is survived by his children, Dan Jr. (Vickie) Dysinger of Farwell, Steve (Marlene) Dysinger of Clare, Doug Dysinger of Farwell, Kevin Dysinger of Clare, Leon T. Dysinger of Farwell, Dawn Betha of Mt. Pleasant, Jennie (John) Koch of Clare, Lorrie Dysinger of Clare, Penny (Tom) Murphy of Farwell and Carrie (John) Bammer of East Leroy, 22 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and his furry pal Dougie.

Dan was predeceased by his parents and a special long-time friend, Judy Kushmaul of Harrison.

He held many jobs throughout his working life, helping his father in the Sunoco fulling station, Clare Schools, Gase Baking Co., Dow Chemical, and retired from Chemical Bank as a courier and maintenance man. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, baseball, softball and basketball. In his later years he enjoyed antique farm equipment. He was a member of the Twenty Lakes Antique Engine and Tractor Association. He enjoyed family gatherings and sharing his many memories of growing up in the Clare/Farwell area. His sharing of these memories and history will be missed by all who knew him.

According to family’s wishes a cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Campbell Funeral Home in Farwell on Friday, July 15, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until 1 PM. The service will be held at 1 PM, Dan Dysinger, Jr. will officiate. Please share your memories and condolences with Dan’s family online at www. Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.