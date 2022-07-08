Jerry C. Carpenter; age 76 of Lake passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022 peacefully at his home. Jerry was born March 6, 1946 the son of Norman and Jessie (Bailey) Carpenter. He was a country boy, a fisherman, a hunter, a dog lover, mechanic, builder, and an excavator. He married Susan Headapohl in 1982 and was her opposite, but also her balancing personality, friend, and lover. Jerry came with 3 lovely daughters; Tina, Sherri, and Jerri. Together they raised Susan’s wonderful son Bryan and Jerry’s 2 nephews Roddie and Ray Hansen that they loved as their own precious children. Jerry will be missed, but as Christians they will meet again in paradise. Cremation has taken place and there will be memorial service Saturday, August 6 at 11 a.m. at Living Hope Lutheran Church (2855 Cadillac Dr., Farwell, MI 48622). Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.