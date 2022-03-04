Frances A. Bolle, age 95, passed away on February 26, 2022 in Clare. She was born in Coleman, Michigan on April 4, 1926, the daughter of the late Simon and Catherine (Mroczka) Sheredy. She married Walter H. Bolle on June 15, 1945. He predeceased her on January 1, 1982.

Fran started working before the age of 16 at the Whitehouse Restaurant and Houghton’s Drug Store, later working at the Clare Hardware for 67 years. She was awarded the “Golden Hammer” award for 50 years of service in 1995 and was presented a hammer covered in rhinestones upon her retirement in 2012. She proudly displayed the hammers with her fine china for all to see.

In addition to working at the hardware, Fran operated the Bolle Farm on Herrick Road after her husband’s death, where she continued to live most of her life. It was important for her to have the farm operating and looking its best with the help of many trusted friends, especially Jake McJames.

Fran was a lifelong member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church (Our Lady of Hope Catholic Parish) in Clare, Michigan. She was a member of the Clare Moose Lodge since 1978. In her day, she was an avid bowler. She loved to listen to Polka music and watching her favorite Polka channel on television.

Fran is survived by her daughters Jeannine Mishler (Bill) of Clare and Darlene Sergent of Okemos, grandchildren Ross (Stacey) Mishler, of Colorado Springs, CO, and Kristy Crone (Jeff) of DeWitt, great-grandchildren Conner and Sadie; sister-in-law Lucille MacDonald; several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Simon and Catherine Sheredy; siblings Mary, Helen, Sophie, Maggie, Joe, Ann, Jake, John, Albert, Stan, Sam, Kate and Tom.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Parish in Clare with Monsignor Francis Koper officiating. Burial will take place at St. Cecilia Cemetery, Clare and will be public. Friends and family may call at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 4-6 p.m. and at the church on Friday starting at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

