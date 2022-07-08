Dorothy Mae Schaar – Age 99 of Coleman, passed away at Gladwin Nursing and Rehab Center on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born to parents James and Alice (Davis) Joslin on June 17, 1923, in Sheridan Twp. in Clare County, one of fourteen children. Dorothy was united in marriage to Clarence Schaar in Loomis, MI on June 21, 1944. Together they raised 4 children. Dorothy enjoyed crafting, working in her flower garden in the summer, and being a grandmother to her many many grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children Gayla (Jim) Yats of Coleman, Judy (Larry) Shepard of Riverdale, and Dennis Schaar of Clare, 17 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren, 39 great great grandchildren, and 4 great great great grandchildren, as well as many other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence, her daughter, Sharon Curtis, her parents, James and Alice Joslin, as well as her 6 sisters and 7 brothers.

A funeral service will be held at Campbell Funeral Home in Farwell on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1:00 PM. Pastor Ray Francis will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Dorothy will be laid to rest in Wise Township Cemetery next to her husband, Clarence. Please share your memories and condolences with Dorothy’s family online at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.