Robert “Bob” F. Taylor, Sr., age 71 of Clare, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 3, 2022 at home. Bob was born the son of Frank and Mary (Murphy) Taylor on August 12, 1950 in Auburn. He was united in marriage to Carol Wood on July 25, 1970 in Clare. Bob had been raised in Coleman and moved to Clare in 1968. By trade he had been an Auto Body Mechanic; taking that skill set and being a car enthusiast, he built custom Hotrods that won numerous trophies at car shows. He raced cars for many years at Mt. Pleasant Speedway; a passion that now his grandchildren and great grandchildren carry on. In his free time, Bob enjoyed hunting and Trout fishing.

Bob is survived by his wife Carol; children Mike (Amy) Taylor, Kimberly (George) Riggs and Tammy (Dwight) Crawford; his siblings Tom (Amanda) Taylor, Mary Ann (Rocky) Merrill and Jenny Walkiewicz; grandchildren Austin Taylor, Macy Taylor, Christopher Smith, Chad Smith, Bryan Smith, Ryan Riggs, Zachary Riggs, Will (Kayla) Sian, Brandon (April) Crawford, Dwight (Courtney) Crawford, Justin (Alyssa) Crawford and Hayden Taylor and Logan Taylor, as well as 15 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Robert Taylor Jr., his parents Frank and Mary Taylor and his sister Jeannie Brown.

Private graveside services are going to be held in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com