“Ned” was born Edward James Stapleton Jr. on August 25th, 1954 to Edward J. and Frances ‘Janice’ (Richardson) Stapleton.

He attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and then Allegan High School, class of ‘72.

He went to Ferris State College graduating with a two-year Social Work degree. Always adventurous, he and buddy Sam Surprise fixed up an old van and for 2 ½ years traveled across the U.S.

Ultimately he landed in Northern Virginia, attending George Mason University for elementary education. In 1979 he landed his first full-time classroom job. 1989 he attended the University of Virginia for training to become a Gifted and Talented Teacher, returning later to George Mason University to complete his Master’s. He retired in 2011.

He married his love, Estrella Triana in 1984. In 1997 their son Jordan-Patrick was born and in 2000, their daughter Gabriela. Ned enjoyed years of attending basketball games with JP and swimming meets with Gabriela, their family beach trips and coming to Michigan.

Ned had many hobbies and interests; Wallyball, aerobics, golf, cards, music, especially the Allman Bros. Being a jack-of-all-trades, many days he could be found working on his house in Virginia, his lake house in Michigan, or tinkering with his ‘52 Chevy truck or GEO Metro.

Always at the foremost for Ned was his family, cousins, and close friends, many from his childhood with whom he remained close. He was a generous, kind, loving person who touched so many lives and will be forever missed.

Grieving his loss are his loving wife Estrella Triana, and his beloved daughter Gabriela Anastasia Triana Stapleton, both of Falls Church VA. Sisters Mary (Bob) Morris of Kalamazoo, Alisa (Ed) Bazan of Allegan. Sisters-in-law Lourdes Triana of California and Patricia Triana of New York and Brother-in-law Paul Topolka, North Carolina. Also many nieces and nephews and cousins, especially Mike Richardson and Tina.

Gone before him too soon, his beloved son Jordan-Patrick, a sister Patricia Topolka, a brother Richard Stapleton and his parents.

A Celebration of Life is June 24th in Falls Church VA and July 24th at his lake house at Indian Shores.