Mary Lee Vander Vere, 79 of Allegan, Michigan passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 14, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Born May 4, 1943 in Otsego, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late George and Marian (VanHouten) Spencer. Mary graduated from Martin High School in 1961. She married the love of her life, Stewart, in 1964. Mary worked as a secretary for TruHeat for four years and then Delano Service for over 30 years where she eventually became their customer service manager, a job that was perfect for her warm, helpful and caring personality. She was a special woman who possessed a great personality, infectious smile and was known for her wonderful laugh. She had a love for serving others as was evidenced by her devotion to her husband and family, always being there to take care of her parents, her daughter and grandchildren. Mary enjoyed camping with her husband, and she was an excellent baker. Later in life she volunteered many hours at Watson Bible Church and Wings of Hope Hospice. Mary was a happy soul. Her sensitive and giving nature brought joy to those who were blessed to meet her. The love she shared over the years leaves behind beautiful memories to be cherished.

Mary is survived by her husband, Stewart Vander Vere; her daughter, Pamela (Marc) VanderVere-Carozza; and three grandchildren, Mariel Carozza, Becky Carozza and Amber Carozza; and her brother-in-law, Ken Kinsey.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Joanne Kinsey.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. Those wishing to honor Mary’s memory may do so by donating to Wings of Hope Hospice in her name at https://wingsofhopehospice.com/donate/ or 530 Linn Street, Allegan, Michigan 49010. Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.