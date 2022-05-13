Elisabeth D. Boxx, age 70 of Farwell, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant. Elisabeth was born the daughter of the late Robert R. and Bonnie (Braudt) Winner on May 17, 1951 in Wuerzburg, Germany. Elisabeth had worked as a Nurses Aide in Mississippi; she and her family had moved to the Farwell area from Mississippi 30 years ago. She enjoyed playing Bingo, eating Chinese Food, tending to her flower beds, fishing, spending a lot of time at her favorite store, Goodwill; but most important to her was the time spent with her family.

Elisabeth is survived by her children William (Deonda) Bennett of Long Beach, MS, Richard (Betty Jean) Bennett of Coffeeville, MS, Jeremey Bennett of Coffeeville, MS, Kenneth (Stephanie) Boxx of Houston, TX, Margaret Boxx of Farwell and Charlotte (AJ) Kawalec of Clare; her significant other James Harville of Farwell; siblings Herman (Evelyne) Winner of Columbia, TN, Barbara (John) Wozinski of TN and Jimmy Winner of Nashville, TN; 15 grandchildren. Elisabeth was predeceased by her granddaughter Makayla, her siblings Maria and Siegfried, her parents as well as many lifelong friends.

Visitation and services will be held at the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of service at 2 P.M. with Mr. Bill Conn officiating. Burial will take place in the Elam Cemetery in Coffeeville, MS. Memorial contributions may be made to Elisabeth’s family. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

