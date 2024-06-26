The Buck Stops here: Judge Buck announces retirement

Judge Buck, “I would like to thank the little people behind me”. A recent adoption hearing in which the children took over.

Judge Buck noted, “April of this year marked 45 years that I have had the pleasure of working in the courthouse for the people of Allegan County. I proudly served as an assistant prosecuting attorney for the first 21 years and as Allegan County Probate Judge for the last 24. Michigan judges cannot run for additional terms after reaching 70 years of age. I turn 73 in December and my last day in office will be December 31, 2024.

Judge Buck recalls his early years:

“Working as a prosecutor was both challenging and rewarding. I had the opportunity to handle many different types of cases, from the removal of 66 children from the House of Judah encampment after the beating death of John Yarborough in 1983, to prosecuting a college professor who suffocated his ill wife.

I had the responsibility of handling a contested hearing regarding Theodore Williams, the last person in Michigan being confined as a criminal sexual psychopath. He had raped and murdered two little girls. There were a few cases in which I did not achieve what I thought was the right result and those cases still haunt me today.

I soon learned in that job you could go one of two ways; either be totally depressed all the time with the suffering and trauma you deal with; or feel exceptionally blessed with the life you have been given and focus on what good you can do. That positive focus and the tremendous support of family and friends have been essential over the years.

A couple of cases were especially taxing. One involved the shaking injury (near death) to a toddler in the Wayland area and the other involved a mother who murdered her three children. She suffered from Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy. Great police investigators and wonderful medical professionals were crucial to the convictions we achieved in those cases.”

“During my years on the bench, I have been honored by my Allegan County bench mates as they have elected me Chair of our Allegan County Judicial Council, every year since its inception in 2012. 2025 will bring changes to the Council and the courts in general.”

“As far as my probate successor, it will be Jolene Clearwater. She is running unopposed and has worked for me for about 14 years. For much of that time she has worked as a referee, basically deciding matters as a judge would. We are very fortunate to have her take the bench. She is smart, motivated, and loves working with families. Jolene has a very good judicial temperament. It should be a smooth transition and I will mentor her even after I have left the bench, if she ever would like or need it.””

“On August 6th of this year, Allegan County voters will narrow the field of candidates for the new (third) judge of circuit court, from three to two. Allegan County is lucky as we have three experienced attorneys vying for that position.”

“The Allegan judiciary should be in good shape as I leave the bench. As far as my personal life, my wife and I have built a home in Allegan which we hope will allow us to age in place. With family and friends close by, we hope to see the grandkids more than they might like, play a little pickleball and tennis, and do a little traveling,” he concluded.