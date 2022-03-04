Enright, Pamela Ann. February 24, 2022. Age 74 of Clare. Beloved wife of the late Thomas.

Loving mother of Gretchen Kramp, Nicholas and Nathaniel (Kimberly). Dearest grandmother of Sabrina, Maia, Evelyn, Phoebe and Simon. Dear daughter of Phyllis and the late Michael Haupt. Sister of Linda, David, Stephen, Catherine, Christopher, Andrew, the late Suzanne, the late Philip and the late Kenneth. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial Gathering, Friday, March 11, 2022, 12-9:00 PM, Rosary at 6 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte, MI. Memorial Gathering, Saturday, March 12, 2022, 10:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass, 11 AM, St. Andre Bessette Catholic Church, 4250 W. Jefferson Ave., MI, Ecorse. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

