Helen M. Williams age 87 of Cedar Springs, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Williams was born September 15, 1934 in Osceola County, MI the daughter of John and Lola (McCrimmon) Robinson. She graduated from Marion High School in 1953 where she played basketball and then worked for Riverside Electrical for 10 years. Helen married George K. Williams on June 20, 1964 and he preceded her in death on Dec.3, 2021. She enjoyed sports, old country music and playing with her children and in later years her grandchildren. Her favorites were basketball, badminton and board games. She was a fan of MSU, Larry Bird and the Detroit Tigers. She also had a great love of animals, especially her grand dog, Tasha. Surviving are her daughters, Lynn (Bruce) Marvel, Shonda Horter; grandchildren, Allyson (Drew) French, Brayden Marvel, Bryce Marvel; brother, Norman Robinson; sister-in-law, Carolyn Robinson; many special nieces and nephews who she referred to as her “kids”. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; brothers and sister-in-law, Kenneth Robinson, Merlin (Dorothy) Robinson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Robinson. The family will greet friends Tuesday, March 1 from 1:00 pm until time of service at 2:00 pm at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 4714 13 Mile Road, Rockford. Pastor Josh Williams officiating. Interment Middle Branch Cemetery, Marion in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Hospice, 401 Hall St. SW, #236, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

