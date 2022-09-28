Obituary: Inell Patterson Torbert

Inell Patterson Torbert, 95 of Lafayette, passed away September 9, 2022 at Legacy Reserve in Columbus, GA. Funeral services will be held 2:30pm, Sunday, September 18, 2022 at Lafayette First Baptist Church with a visitation beginning at 1:00pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in Lafayette City Cemetery.

Mrs. Torbert was born August 9, 1927 to Claude and Velma Murphy in Ozark, Alabama. After graduating from Dale County High School, she took classes in typing and short hand. She moved to Montgomery, Alabama in her late twenties to work as a secretary for Maxwell Airforce Base, where she spoke of having to process paperwork for young men entering the air force and processing death notices. While living in Montgomery in late 1950’s she met Charles L. Torbert Jr on a blind date. They married April 2, 1960 at Dexter Ave Methodist Church in Montgomery, Alabama. They later moved to Lafayette, Alabama where Mrs. Torbert was a homemaker and Mr. Torbert accepted the job as President of Farmers and Merchants Bank. While living in Lafayette they had two children, James Jefferson Torbert and Lon Tucker Torbert. She loved the Lafayette Community and her church, First Baptist Church of Lafayette. She played a key role in helping to establish Chambers Academy in the early 70’s. Mrs. Torbert endured a lot, by losing her husband to Leukemia in 1970 and then her son in a motorcycle accident in 1981. After the loss of her husband, she worked numerous years for J.S. White & Associates in Real Estate Sales while raising two boys. As well as taking care of her mother-in-law for sixteen years and helping care for her own mother. She is survived by her son, James “Jeff” Torbert and wife, Allison G. Torbert; grandchildren: Addington G. Torbert, Annalise G. Torbert; nephew, Bob Saunders and niece, JoAnn Robinson. Mrs. Torbert is preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. Torbert, Jr.; son, Lon T. Torbert; her parents; siblings: Maurice E. Patterson, Claudia Merle Patterson and Myrtle Arlene Patterson.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home is directing.