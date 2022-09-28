Obituary: Mrs. Virginia Johnson McKinley

Mrs. Virginia Johnson McKinley, 79, of Roanoke died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Knollwood Baptist Retirement Center, Roanoke. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022, at New Beginning Outreach Ministries, 314 Seymour Dr., Roanoke at 12:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Tom Staples, Jr., officiating. Interment will be in Zion Rest Church Cemetery, 1647 County Road 213, Wedowee 36278. The remains will lie in state at the church from 11:00 a.m. (CST) until the funeral hour. Public viewing will be Friday, September 23, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home Chapel.

Mrs. McKinley is survived by one son: Jeffrey B. Neely, Mobile; one granddaughter, Khadija Neely, Troy; one adopted daughter, Delivial Neely, Jonesboro, GA; one adopted grandson, Justin Neely, Jonesboro, GA; devoted friends: Rebecca Gunn, Pat McCain, April Anthony, FNP-C all of Roanoke and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

