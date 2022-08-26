Obituary: John L. Swarts

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

John L. Swarts, age 76 of Clare, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at his home in Clare. On June 12, 1946, John was born one of two sons to John and Elva (Wilson) Swarts at their family home in Harrison, MI. John has been a Central Michigan resident his entire life, having been born and raised in Harrison before finishing his high school years in Clare, where he was a member of the Clare High School Class of 1964. After graduating, John started his work career in the automotive industry. His career began in auto parts sales and distribution until he struck out on his own and opened the Hobby Body Shop in Clare, where John did body repair and built a reputation as the area’s premier technician for Corvette fiberglass work through the 70’s and into the late 80’s. When John retired from auto body work, he took pleasure in collecting and dealing antiques of all types. He also had an eclectic love of music, especially older blues and rock ‘n’ roll vinyl, and he enjoyed watching NASCAR races every Sunday.

John is survived by his two sons Todd and Chad Swarts of Clare. He is also survived by his brother Gary Swarts, step-grandson Walker Brown, and his life partner Judy Murphy, all of whom reside in Clare. John was preceded in death by his parents John Swarts and Elva Cohee and his daughter-in-law Cherie Bell-Swarts.

In keeping with John’s wishes, cremation has taken place with no public services being planned at this time. Memorial contributions in honor of John may be directed to the Clare County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed to John’s family on his tribute page at www.stephenson-wyman.com