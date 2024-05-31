Obituary: Judy M. Wolgamood

Judy M. Wolgamood, 76 of Constantine, passed away May 23, 2024 at her home. Judy was born in Three Rivers on May 8, 2948, a daughter of Richard and Margaret (Becker) Wayne. She graduated form Three Rivers High School. On May 13, 1970, she married Robert Wolgamood, Jr. at the Constantine United Methodist Church. Judy enjoyed to garden, loved her dogs, and adored spending time with her family.

Surviving Judy are her husband of 54 years Robert Wolgamood, Jr. of Constantine, son Randy (Jamie) Wolgamood of Constantine, daughter Annette (Derek) Betts of Centreville, daughter Jennifer Tom of Bristol, daughter Mindy (Arnie) Klahr of Elkhart, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her brother Clyde (Brenda) Wayne of Schoolcraft.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Betty Hull, and sister-in-law Frances Mercer Rohrbacher.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place. No public services will occur. Her ashes will be interred in Peek Cemetery.

Please visit www.eleyfuneralhomes.com to sign Judy’s online guestbook and to leave a message for the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Eley Funeral Home, Constantine.

