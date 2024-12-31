Obituary: Sidney Leroy Carns

Sidney Leroy Carns passed away peacefully on December 26, 2024, at the age of 89, in Portage, Michigan. Born on August 13, 1935, in Allegan, Michigan, he was a cherished son to the late James and Bertha Carns. Sidney’s formative years were shared with his beloved siblings: his brother Roger Carns, sisters Ires June Carns (deceased as an infant) and Marilyn Ely, who predeceased him, and his sister Irene Waanders, who remains to honor his memory.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from Michigan State University, Sidney had an illustrious career as an executive at Rockwell International. He was a brilliant mind in his field, credited with holding multiple patents that advanced the manufacturing technology of their time.

Sidney met the love of his life, Mary Ann, and together they raised two wonderful children, Nancy, married to Mark Scafaria, and Steve Carns. He was blessed with the joy of watching his granddaughters, Melissa, Hannah, and Stephanie Scafaria, and granddaughter Sidonia Carns, grow up, guiding them with the same integrity and intellect he was known for. Sidney took immense pleasure in seeing the tradition of academic excellence continue as both his son and granddaughter followed in his footsteps to Michigan State University.

A dedicated family man, Sidney’s presence was a source of strength and inspiration for his loved ones. His interests were a reflection of the man he was—committed, passionate, and steadfast. He loved his farm, his horses and agriculture, a passion from his boyhood experiences and experiences at MSU. As a diehard Spartans fan, he spent many days cheering on his team, relishing both the victories and the shared experiences with his family.

Associates and friends remember Sidney as an intelligent man, one whose advice was often sought for its wisdom and clarity. His knack for problem-solving paralleled his ability to navigate life’s complexities with grace and composure.

Sidney’s profound legacy is mirrored in the lives of those he touched—through his career, his inventions, his love for Michigan State athletics, and most importantly, through his role as a husband, father, and grandfather. He approached every facet of life with a sense of purpose, and his achievements stand as a testament to a life well-lived and well-loved.

As his family takes solace in a lifetime of cherished memories, they celebrate Sidney’s remarkable journey—a narrative of resilience, intellect, and unwavering love. His spirit will continue to guide us through the lessons he taught and the stories he left behind. Sidney Leroy Carns will be deeply missed by all who knew him, yet his influence will endure timelessly within the hearts of his family and the many lives he touched.

Sidney’s Memorial Service will be held at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, Saturday, January 4th, at 11:00am with an hour visitation beforehand. Graveside service to follow at Hudson Corners Cemetery.

