Obituary: Neil Girke

Neil Girke, age 83 of Gobles, passed away Friday, December 27, 2024 at the Wings Home in Allegan with very loving care and has gone on to be with our Lord.

He loved fishing, hunting, golf and singing hymns and songs of the 50’s.

Surviving is his wife of 64 years, Doreen of Gobles; 2 sons, Dale (Julie) Girke and Troy (Anna) Girke;

3 granddaughters, Alexis Girke of CA, Chalice (Jason) Lumbert and Alyssa (Robert) Montague; a great grandson, Ryan; a nephew, Doug (Sharon) Girke, family of Jason Mixon in CA.

Following his wishes cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either the Oak Grove Bible Church or the Wings Home, Allegan.

Arrangements entrusted to the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.

