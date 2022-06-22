LaFayette Sun

Shooting at Greenwood Church injures one

Posted on

On June 14, 2022 officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to Greenwood Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, the scene was secured. The subject suffering from the gunshot wounds was given medical treatment by Lanett Fire and EMS and then transported to a trauma center for further medical treatment.

The case remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. A preliminary investigation revealed that a robbery had occurred. No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information relating to the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Waldrop at 334-644-2146 or crime stoppers at 334-251-STOP.

