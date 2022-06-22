On June 14, 2022 officers with the Lanett Police Department responded to Greenwood Church on Veterans Memorial Parkway in reference to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, the scene was secured. The subject suffering from the gunshot wounds was given medical treatment by Lanett Fire and EMS and then transported to a trauma center for further medical treatment.

The case remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. A preliminary investigation revealed that a robbery had occurred. No further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information relating to the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Waldrop at 334-644-2146 or crime stoppers at 334-251-STOP.