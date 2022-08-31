Obituary: Mr. Alonzo Todd, Sr.

Mr. Alonzo “Freddy” Todd, Sr. 78, of LaFayette, AL passed away on Monday, August 15,2022 at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, GA.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 1:00 PM CST at Friendship Baptist Church #2 Cemetery in LaFayette (Buffalo Community), AL, Pastor Curtis Spidell, Officiating.

Mr. Todd is survived by his wife, Mary H. Richardson Todd of Auburn, AL, his children: Gwendolyn “Brianna” Todd of Auburn, AL, Travis Todd (Jendayia) of Lanett, AL, Alonzo P. Todd, Jr. of Birmingham, AL, Marquette Todd of Killeen, TX, Henry Richardson, and Pamela Richardson James (Andrew), both of Auburn, AL, his brother, Herman Todd of New York, sisters-in-law, Loretta Smith, and Cathy Richardson (Jimmy), both of Auburn, AL, brother-in-law, Johnny C. Philpot of Opelika, AL, special nieces, Freda Watkins and Debra Watkins (Keith), both of Racine, WI, special cousins, Lewis Perry of Atlanta, GA, and Roy L. “Shug” Hughley of LaFayette, AL, as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.