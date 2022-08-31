Obituary: Mr. Michael A. Wright

Mr. Michael A. “Hamp” Wright, 55 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Public Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, August 25, 2022, 12:00 PM CST at Ozias Missionary Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Pastor Vincent Ellison, Jr. Officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Wright is survived by his wife, Gloria Wright of Camp Hill, AL, son, Nicholas Wright (Trikka) of Valley, AL, daughter, Vierra Wright of Phenix City, AL, grandson, Noah Jayce Wright of Valley, AL, brother, Andrew James, Jr. (Pam) of Auburn, AL, three sisters: Alicia James (Stanley) and Gwen James (Jimmy), both of LaFayette, AL, and Flora Harrington, “brother”, Marcus Sims (Tiffani) of Montgomery, AL, three brothers-in-law, Nathaniel Ross (Patricia), Horace Mackey, Jr. (Monica) and William Stanley Mackey, all of Camp Hill, AL, four sisters-in-law, Joyce Walton (Chris) of LaFayette, AL, Sonja Carter (Willie James), and Mary Mackey, both of Camp Hill, AL and Rosda Mackey, a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins whom he loved dearly.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements