LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mr. Markeem “Keemy” Vines

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 69 Views

Mr. Markeem “Keemy” Vines, 32 of Decatur, GA, formerly of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022.
Public Viewing was Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette.
Graveside Services were held on Friday, February 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Rev. Jerone Fannin, Officiated.
Mr. Vines is survived by his mother, Doris Avery, his stepfather, Annias Avery, his father, Roger Bledsoe, his sister, LaRhonda (Silas) Zachery, two brothers, Tavares Autry and Tim Melton, one nephew, Jekivion Silmon, two nieces, Arialle Bledsoe and Janiqua Story, special aunts: Julia (Robert) McCurdy, Jr. , Peggy King, April Bledsoe and Sylvia Vines, special uncles: Roosevelt (Dorothy) Vines of Atlanta, GA, Frank (Shirlean) Vines of Conyers, GA, Steven (Shemeka) Bledsoe of LaGrange, GA and James King of West Point, GA, special cousins: Julian Boone, Ashley Bledsoe, Steven Jamel Bledsoe and Kemberly Pittman and Erica Howard of Atlanta, GA, special friends: Jhameshea Ross, Quentavious Calloway, LaSheena James and Brianna Moody, and special class: 2008.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
   Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Related Articles
LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mr. J. C. Woody

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Mr. J C Woody, 69, of LaFayette died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, Phenix City, AL. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery, LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Read More…
LaFayette Sun

Rebels take second in holiday tournament

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By Katie McElvy In the first round of play, Evangel beat Springwood 48-40 while Chambers was paired with Heritage. At the end of the first period of play, the Rebels were leading 10-2 with the majority of points coming from free throws by various Rebels and a three pointer by Caden Hayley. Shooting woes continued Read More…
LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mr. Royzell Lockhart

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Mr. Royzell Lockhart, 60, of Waverly died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Mt. Pelia Missionary Baptist Church, 377 Lee Road 78, Camp Hill, AL at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Otis J. Tyner, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Public Read More…

Leave a Reply