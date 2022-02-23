Mr. Markeem “Keemy” Vines, 32 of Decatur, GA, formerly of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Public Viewing was Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette.

Graveside Services were held on Friday, February 18, 2022, 2:00 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, Rev. Jerone Fannin, Officiated.

Mr. Vines is survived by his mother, Doris Avery, his stepfather, Annias Avery, his father, Roger Bledsoe, his sister, LaRhonda (Silas) Zachery, two brothers, Tavares Autry and Tim Melton, one nephew, Jekivion Silmon, two nieces, Arialle Bledsoe and Janiqua Story, special aunts: Julia (Robert) McCurdy, Jr. , Peggy King, April Bledsoe and Sylvia Vines, special uncles: Roosevelt (Dorothy) Vines of Atlanta, GA, Frank (Shirlean) Vines of Conyers, GA, Steven (Shemeka) Bledsoe of LaGrange, GA and James King of West Point, GA, special cousins: Julian Boone, Ashley Bledsoe, Steven Jamel Bledsoe and Kemberly Pittman and Erica Howard of Atlanta, GA, special friends: Jhameshea Ross, Quentavious Calloway, LaSheena James and Brianna Moody, and special class: 2008.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

