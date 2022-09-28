Obituary: Mr. James C. Hill Jr.

Mr. James C. Hill, Jr, 71 of Lanett, AL passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 2:00 until 7:00 PM EST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL.

*The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM EST.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 11:30 AM EST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette, AL, Rev. Kanisha Billingsley and Rev. James S. Hill, Officiating.

Mr. Hill is survived by his two sons, Rodriguez Montae Hill (Wanda Hill) of Lawrenceville, GA, and James S. Hill (Jasmin Hill) of Atlanta, GA, and his daughter, Kanisha Billingsley (Chris Davis) of Lawrenceville, GA, his brother, Donald Taylor of LaFayette, AL, his sister, LaElla Davis (Pete Broome) of LaFayette, AL, a special friend, Mary Davis of Lanett, AL, his grandchildren: Cierra Hill, Kayla Hill, and Ashanti Hill, all of Lawrenceville, GA, Joshua Hill and Jaden Hill, both of Atlanta, GA, and Imani Grace Billingsley Davis of Lawrenceville, GA, nieces: Lolita Hardnett (Ray Charles) of LaFayette, AL, Sophia Jones (Clady) of Birmingham, AL, Danella Taylor of LaGrange, GA and Valarie Dawson (Byron) of Lanett, AL, nephews: Bernard Taylor (Tronsa Taylor) of Louisville, KY, Kenneth Taylor and Craig Taylor (Angela), both of LaGrange, GA, a host of beloved cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a community of friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.