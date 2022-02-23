Ms. Esta Bell Williams, 59 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL

Public Visitation was held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services were held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Michael T. Stiggers, Sr., Officiated. Burial followed in Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.

Ms. Williams is survived by her son, ShaRosky ‘Kenny’ Williams of Southaven, MS; three brothers, Tony Williams and Emerson (Genise) Williams both of LaFayette, AL and Michael (Sylvia) Williams of Mobile, AL; two sisters, Mildred (Carl) Kirk and May (Julian) Magby both of LaFayette, AL; one bonus brother Alfred Moss of Newnan, GA; one bonus sister-in-law, Marshell Wallace of Camp Hill, AL; two special friends, Jamie Brooks and Katie Walker both of LaFayette, AL; one special niece, who was like a daughter, Amber Todd of Atlanta, GA; three god-children, Jamison, Char’Linda, and Braven Walton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Skype

Tumblr

WhatsApp

