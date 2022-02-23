LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Ms. Esta Bell Williams

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 53 Views

Ms. Esta Bell Williams, 59 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL
Public Visitation was held on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.
Funeral Services were held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, 1:00 p.m. CST at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Michael T. Stiggers, Sr., Officiated. Burial followed in Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette.
Ms. Williams is survived by her son, ShaRosky ‘Kenny’ Williams of Southaven, MS; three brothers, Tony Williams and Emerson (Genise) Williams both of LaFayette, AL and Michael (Sylvia) Williams of Mobile, AL; two sisters, Mildred (Carl) Kirk and May (Julian) Magby both of LaFayette, AL; one bonus brother Alfred Moss of Newnan, GA; one bonus sister-in-law, Marshell Wallace of Camp Hill, AL; two special friends, Jamie Brooks and Katie Walker both of LaFayette, AL; one special niece, who was like a daughter, Amber Todd of Atlanta, GA; three god-children, Jamison, Char’Linda, and Braven Walton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements

Related Articles
LaFayette Sun

Vision LaFayette hopes to gain Main Street status

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Vision LaFayette a group of community leaders, business owners and concerned citizens met Tuesday night at Vines Funeral Home Chapel to discuss the application process and development of gaining a designation of Main Street Alabama for the city of LaFayette. “The event was held to better inform our community what Vision LaFayette was all about Read More…
LaFayette Sun

CA varsity picks up key win, finish week 1-1

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

By Katie McElvy Chambers 68, Cornerstone 36 Against Cornerstone on Tuesday, the Rebels captured a 25-8 lead in the first quarter, effectively shooting from the field and passing the ball inside as well. Brady Riley got the buzzer beater to end the half 45-18. The Rebels continued their shooting hot streak scoring another twenty points Read More…
LaFayette Sun

Obituary: Mrs. Myra Lee Looser

Posted on Author Editorial Staff

Mrs. Myra Lee Looser passed on Friday January 21, 2022 and went to be with her heavenly Father.Myra was born June 17, 1929 in Randolph County, Alabama to the late Robert Merrell Laney and the lateCloie Bailey Laney, Graveside services will be held Wednesday January 26, 2022 at 2PM at the LaFayette City Cemetery with Read More…

Leave a Reply