Obituary: Robert ‘Page’ Neve

Robert ‘Page’ Neve, 79

Robert “Page” Neve, age 79, of Fennville, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 at his home under the loving care of his wife, Jeanie, and Corewell Health Hospice.

The son of Forrest and Mary Elizabeth (Winkler) Neve, Page was born on Sept. 10, 1945 in Belding.

Following graduation from Parchment High School, he proudly served in the United States Army stationed at Ft. Bliss, Tex. and in Seoul, South Korea and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Expert Marksman Badge (M-14).

Page married Jean Elaine Weaver on Sept. 10, 1966 just before leaving for Korea. After being honorably discharged from the service, he and Jeanie made their home in Grand Rapids and Middleville, where they raised their daughter Tracy (April 22, 1969 – January 23, 2011).

Page worked as a supervisor at Grocers Baking Co. makers of Oven Fresh breads), Anderson Metals and owned J&V Vending; retiring in 2001. He enjoyed traveling, browsing antique markets looking for additions to his many collections and spending time with his grandsons.

Page was a big fan of pro and college football, always cheering on the Detroit Lions, Notre Dame and University of Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tracy Neve Bradley; sister, Mary Margaret Parsons; brother-in-law, Kenneth Sower; and nephew, Timothy Parsons.

Surviving are his wife, Jeanie Neve of Fennville; sister, Dianne Sower of Bloomingdale; son-in-law, Wayne Bradley of West Chicago, Ill.; grandsons, Robert J. “RJ” of Los Angeles, Nathan of Tempe, Ariz., and Alex of West Chicago, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Marcia and Doug Hunt of Richmond, Va.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Committal services, with military honors, are being planned for the spring of 2025 at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, Mich. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of one’s choice.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you for the care provided by Corewell Health Hospice and Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care.

Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Michigan Cremation & Funeral Care, Grand Rapids (616) 452-3006, exclusive providers of Veterans Funeral Care.