Township greenlights auto, brewery plan

Transforming the current Ihle Auto Service building into a brewery and placing a new car repair shop at 6525 Blue Star Hwy. won Saugatuck Township Planning Commission approval Oct. 15.

Planning chair David Ihle, who recused himself from discussions, and David Rodriguez have proposed revised plans since August to accommodate combined uses on the 2.769-acre parcel, zoned C-2 General Commercial fronting Blue Star and R-1 Residential in back.

Rodriguez’s Blue Star Brewery will include the former shop’s front area for bar/eating, with its “notched” area hosting outdoor seating and served by as many as three food trucks. The back of the building will be used for brewing.

Other improvements include picnic and gathering space, space for music, outdoor games, and fire pits (subject to approval).

Food service will come from food trucks seasonally, to start with. Live music will be directed to the west, away from residential, and end by 9 p.m. The brewery will close at 10.

A new auto shop building is proposed to be 4,800 square feet, with 400 of them office space, placed north/east of the existing Ihle Automotive,

The existing driveway will be modified to narrow its easterly portion, with a new added next to 6520 Blue Star.

Parking calculations show 86 spaces required for the combined uses. Eighty-four have been provided with 81 available when food trucks are present. Significantly, a connection to 135th Avenue has been added with 15 overflow spaces, upping parking to 99 spaces (94 with food trucks present).

Also new:

• Light poles have been reduced to 20 feet tall and photometric plan has been revised accordingly.

• Loading spaces have been added. Brewery deliveries will only be during off hours and Ihle Auto deliveries are by car/van.

• Wheel stops have been added at the gravel parking spots, not on sidewalks.

• The brewery dumpster location was moved to the back and sidewalk was extended.

• Building plans will be updated for building permits.

• Landscaping and irrigation were added to the brewery plan.