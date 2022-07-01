Ronald Thomas Shilling passed away June 23, 2022, at his home in Weidman. Born July 30, 1941, he was the son of Thomas & Marguerite (Martin) Shilling. Ron married the love of his life, his partner in crime and best friend Barbara on March 18, 1961.

He retired from Great Lakes Gas Transmission Company after years of service, proving there’s “nothing finer than an old pipeliner”.

A lifelong Detroit Lions fan, on Lions game days, Ron wore a shirt that said, “Just Once Before I Die” and yet again, the Lions let him down.

Ron was a fun loving, witty, kind and caring man who enjoyed working in his yard, chess, old country music (Ron loved a good “Joneser”), boating and fishing, but his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family and smoking his famous ribs to feed everyone when they gathered at his home.

He is survived and going to be dearly missed by his wife of 61 years Barbara, his children Thomas of McMillan and Kimberly of Lake Station, his sisters in law, Kathie Athey & Jeri Shilling, his grandchildren Nichole (George), Matthew (Sarah) Luke (Cindy) & Lance (Courtney) and one great granddaughter, Amelia, along with many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Ron was preceded in passing by his parents, his brothers Arnold & Gerald, his in laws Roy & Betty Phillips and his sister-in-law, Sharon Graham.

Per Ron’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial. Donations can be made to the Isabella County Animal Shelter. Arrangements were handled by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com